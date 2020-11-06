Community pays tribute to slain officer on five-year anniversary

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – On the fifth anniversary of his death, a community remembers

an officer lost in the line of duty.

Richmond Police Officer Daniel Ellis died Nov. 6, 2015 and the community came together Friday to honor his memory, presenting a wreath as one of many tributes to his service.

Ellis died two days after he was ambushed and shot in the head while searching an apartment for a robbery suspect, authorities said.

A seven-year ceteran of the department, Ellis was 33 at the time and left behind a wife and son who was 4 at the time.

He was in line to become a detective at the time.

The man who shot him, 39-year-old Raleigh Sizemore Jr. was an ex-convict. He’s serving a life sentence.

At the time, authorities said Ellis and another officer went to an apartment searching for a suspect who’d tried to mug a woman in the parking lot of a downtown gas station.

Sizemore opened fire, shooting Ellis in the head. The officer’s partner returned fire, wounding Sizemore.