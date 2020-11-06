Church kicks off Thanksgiving meal drive Sunday, community can help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crossroads Lexington will kick off its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive with box pickup at the church at 4128 Todds Road from 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

Participants will pick up a box and a shopping list containing items to provide an entire holiday meal for a local family in need. The filled boxes will be returned Nov. 21 and 22.

Anyone in the community is welcome to participate.

The local effort will be combined with others at Crossroads churches in Ohio and Kentucky to provide Thanksgiving meals for more than 100,000 people.

Crossroads also will be providing thousands of bulk food items to food pantries and partners in those cities. For information, visit crossroads.net/tfd.