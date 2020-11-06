Breeders raising horseracing champions

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s easy to forget this year but the equine event that would normally bring the world to Lexington, the Breeders’ Cup, starts without spectators Friday at Keeneland.

Rosecrest and Wilshire farm has 350 acres and 46 horses. Goldencents is its most famous success story and they’re hoping for more soon.

- Advertisement -

“No one would have a racehorse if it wasn’t for the breeders and sometimes people forget about that,” Lyra miller and her husband Charles purchased their farm in 2005.

Charles decided he wanted to raise thoroughbreds for his retirement and that’s just what they’ve been doing.

Goldencents was their champion in the Breeders’ Cup six years ago and now, four horses related to him are running in this year’s breeders cup races.

“Wildman Jack is in the turf sprint, and Empire of Gold is in the sprint, Mister Money is in the dirt mile, like his dad, and By my Standards is in the big classic,” Miller said.

The Millers don’t own every horse on the farm, but they treat each and every one like family.

“Each horse has lots and lots of space, we don’t like to overgraze, we like them to have lots of space to run. So the horse is number one here, people come second,” Miller said.

She says unfortunately the economy will continue to take a hit, due to the fact fans can’t attend the Breeders’ Cup and other races.

She says typically hotels and restaurants are filled with visitors but this year is looking much different.