Boone Tavern restaurant closes temporarily for COVID cleaning

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Boone Tavern Restaurant, located within the Boone Tavern Hotel in Berea, has temporarily closed for 24 hours after two staff members were notified Friday of positive COVID-19 test results under the hotel’s routine testing program.

Both staff members are presently asymptomatic as are the rest of Boone Tavern’s staff.

The precautionary closure of the dining room will allow time for cleaning in accordance with standard guidelines from the Madison County Health Department.

Guests who had made reservations for meals have been notified directly of the temporary closure.

The restaurant is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 7.

The hotel remains open for overnight lodging, though no additional room reservations are currently being taken. Hotel staff will contact all guests with room reservations to allow them to decide whether to keep their reservation or to cancel, without penalty.