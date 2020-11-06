Beshear fills spots on state boards, commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— Appointed Mohamed Saad as a member of the Board of Respiratory Care.
- Mohamad Saad of Prospect is a physician at the University of Louisville. He replaces James McCormick, whose term has expired. Dr. Saad shall serve for a term expiring October 30, 2023.
— Appointed Michael Sutt as a member of the Kentucky Fire Commission.
- Michael Sutt of Fisherville is the division chief for Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS. Chief Sutt shall serve for a term expiring November 30, 2022.
— Appointed Kristi Singer as a member of the Kentucky Applied Behavior Analysis Licensing Board.
- Kristi Singer of Benton is a behavior analyst for Bloom Behavior Therapy, LLC. She replaces Michael Keefe, whose term has expired. Ms. Singer shall serve for a term expiring October 1, 2023.
— Appointed Neil Lively as a member of the State Board of Podiatry.
- Neil Lively of Louisville is a developer with RNL, LLC. He shall serve for a term expiring Joe Forgy, whose term has expired. Mr. Lively shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.
— Appointed Larry Waddell and Teri Bennett as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 9th Judicial Circuit and District.
- Larry Waddell of Elizabethtown is the owner of Waddell Metal Recycling. He replaces Barbara Rotert, whose term has expired. Mr. Waddell shall serve for a term expiring January 1, 2024.
- Teri Bennett of Elizabethtown is the CFO of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. She replaces Jack Snyder, whose term has expired. Ms. Bennett shall serve for a term expiring January 1, 2024.