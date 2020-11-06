Beshear fills spots on state boards, commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Appointed Mohamed Saad as a member of the Board of Respiratory Care.

Mohamad Saad of Prospect is a physician at the University of Louisville. He replaces James McCormick, whose term has expired. Dr. Saad shall serve for a term expiring October 30, 2023.

— Appointed Michael Sutt as a member of the Kentucky Fire Commission.

Michael Sutt of Fisherville is the division chief for Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS. Chief Sutt shall serve for a term expiring November 30, 2022.

— Appointed Kristi Singer as a member of the Kentucky Applied Behavior Analysis Licensing Board.

Kristi Singer of Benton is a behavior analyst for Bloom Behavior Therapy, LLC. She replaces Michael Keefe, whose term has expired. Ms. Singer shall serve for a term expiring October 1, 2023.

— Appointed Neil Lively as a member of the State Board of Podiatry.

Neil Lively of Louisville is a developer with RNL, LLC. He shall serve for a term expiring Joe Forgy, whose term has expired. Mr. Lively shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.

— Appointed Larry Waddell and Teri Bennett as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 9th Judicial Circuit and District.