Virtual VA 5K this weekend benefiting veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This weekend you can enjoy unseasonably warm weather, get some exercise and help veterans at the same time by taking part in the Virtual VA 5K.
The annual event is being held virtually for the first time due to the pandemic, which means participants can run, walk or wheel when and where it’s convenient for them in a safe and healthy environment.
You can register online through Sunday morning. You must complete the event by Sunday at 4:00 p.m. EST.
Racejoy will track participants progress as part of registration for the event.
The proceeds will benefit the Lexington VA Health Care System and Friends of Lexington Fisher House. The non-profit foundation is raising money to build a Fisher House on the grounds of the VA on Leestown Road in Lexington.
A Fisher House is a home where veterans’ families stay for free while their loved one is hospitalized in either of the two VA hospitals in Lexington.
The house will have 16 private suites and a communal living room, dining room and kitchen. The pandemic delayed the scheduled groundbreaking from this fall to sometime in 2021.
A Fisher House is only built on military bases or on VA property. Currently, the only Fisher House in Kentucky is at Fort Campbell. The Lexington Fisher House will be first to be built in Kentucky on VA property.
Once the $7 million home is built, the non-profit foundation will gift it to the VA for free at which time it will be owned and operated by the VA.
The Lexington Fisher House will become a home away from home for veterans’ families so they can focus on what’s important, which is getting their loved one better. A family’s love is good medicine.
The house will serve generations of families and keep them from potential financial ruin.
To learn more about the Lexington Fisher House and to register for the Virtual VA 5K, click here.