UK, Baptist, Norton to test vaccine on 2,000 volunteers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky, in partnership with Baptist Health

Lexington and Norton Healthcare, has been selected as a site for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

All the details haven’t been outlined, but leaders of all three groups are expected to make the announcement during a press conference Thursday morning.

It is for a Phase 3 clinical trial and the study plans to enroll at least 2,000 local volunteers.

Those scheduled for the press conferene include UK Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. Mark Newman; Dr. Richard Greenberg, UK principal investigator; Dr. David Dougherty, sub-investigator at Baptist Health Lexington; and Dr. Paul Schulz, sub-investigator at Norton Healthcare.

The trial is open to adults 18 and over who meet inclusion criteria. For more information, go to www.STOPCOVIDKY.com.