Student Athlete of the Week: Braedon Sloan

This week’s student athlete is a football standout nominated for his amazing attitude, academic achievements and his play on the gridiron.

Wayne County senior Braedon Sloan is one of the top football players in the Bluegrass State, a running back for the Cardinals that’s averaging over 200 total yards per game.

Aside from his on field greatness, Sloan boasts a 3.5 GPA in the classroom.

He’s committed to continue his football career at Eastern Kentucky next fall, but his presence will loom large at Wayne County once he’s gone.

Recently, he broke a record at his high school that might’ve ruffled some feathers in the Sloan household.

“I broke the all-time rushing record at Wayne County and my dad actually held that for a long time,” Braedon remarked. “So it was great to beat that. Growing up in the house for 17 years, you always hear how good he was and everything. That was a goal from whenever I started, to break that record to finally get to it was a blessing.”

 

