Sunshine returns and unseasonably warm this weekend

By
Chelsea Smith
-
0
13016

Clouds will clear by the start of Friday. Highs warm up into the 70s through the start of the new work week then rain moves in. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT Clouds clearing overnight, with lows in the mid 40s..
FRIDAY – Sunny, with highs around 70.

