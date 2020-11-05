Man charged with role in thefts in Nicholasville, Lancaster, Rockcastle County

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Motor Vehicle Enforcement officers helped recover some stolen equipment Thursday.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Thursday, November 5, 2020 around 11 a.m., Officer Steven Douglas with Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement received a call for an attempt to locate on a stolen commercial vehicle from Lancaster Police Department.

While patrolling US 25 in Livingston, Ky. Officer Douglas located a white 2016 Ford F550 being operated by 25-year-old Terry L. Hawley, of Lancaster.

Investigation found the vehicle was stolen in the early morning hours from the Garrard County Road Department and then used to steal a trailer, skid-steer, and other construction equipment later the same day from PECCO Inc. of Nicholasville, Ky.

Hawley was arrested without incident and charged with receiving stolen property, two counts of theft, criminal mischeif and criminal trespassing, according to Rockcastle County Jail records..

Officer Steven Douglas continues the investigation.