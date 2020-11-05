Jubilee Jobs hopes virtual Giving Day gets it over fundraising goal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A local non-profit that focuses on finding jobs for those who need a second chance in life hopes its annual awards and “giving Day” event will put it over its fundraising goal, which is even more critical this year.

Jubilee Jobs of Lexington is going virtual for its annual fundraiser, the agency announced Thursday.

- Advertisement -

For the past decade, the nonprofit organization which focuses on finding employment for individuals deserving a second chance in their lives, has hosted a celebration luncheon in November.

Prior to the COVID pandemic, the event looked back over the successes of the previous year, shared heartwarming testimonials of program participants, and gave donors an opportunity to champion this extraordinary mission through their generosity.

The luncheon has raised, on average, $200,000 each of the past several years and has served as Jubilee Job’s marquee event raising awareness and critically needed funding.

Annually, a nationally recognized speaker inspires attendees with stories of hope, perseverance, and how Jubilee Jobs has helped individuals overcome personal challenges and become essential contributors to our community.

The 2020 giving day is Friday, November 20. To date, Jubilee Jobs has raised $118,050 of their $175,000 goal.

This year, Derrick Ramsey will serve as honorary spokesperson for the organization’s 2020 fundraising efforts.

Ramsey served as the Kentucky Secretary of Education and Workforce Development as well as Deputy Secretary of Commerce.

Ramsey was a quarterback and tight end at the University of Kentucky, where he was part of the team that won the 1976 SEC Championship and the 1976 Peach Bowl. He was later drafted by the Oakland Raiders and spent nine seasons playing in the NFL.

To find out more about Jubilee Jobs, please click here. Individuals and corporations can make a tax deductible donation by clicking here.