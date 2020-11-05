LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- There was a heavy police presence Thursday night at Fayette Mall in Lexington.

Officers arrived at the mall around 8 p.m, closing time at the mall.

Officers have not said why they are there.

The mall has been the site of violence in recent years with a 17-year-old killed during a shooting there in August and a young mother murdered outside the year prior.

This is a developing story. ABC 36 has a crew on scene. You can find updates on ABC 36 News at Ten on My Kentucky and ABC 36 News at 11.