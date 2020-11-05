Foul play suspected in death, Frankfort Police seek help

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort Police are asking the community’s help in the case of a 26-year-old man who was found dead in his apartment Friday afternoon.

According to police, just before 5 p.m. Friday, Geoffrey D. Brown-Roberts was found dead in his apartment at 1335 Louisville Road, Apartment I-16.

Officers are withholding details of his death but say “foul play is expected.”

Anyone with information should contact the Frankfort Police Department at 502-875-8582. Tips also can be submitted to Frankfort Crimestoppers at 502-875-8648.