Another day of triple-digit new COVID cases in Fayette, recovered cases hits milestone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County recorded the third-highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases Wednesday, but it also crossed a milestone with the number of people who have recovered.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Thursday, the 152 new cases pushed the county’s total to 11,824 since the first one was diagnosed March 8.
One death, a 77-year-old man, brought the number of coronavirus-related deaths to 101.
On a positive note, another 93 people have recovered, lifting that total above 10,000 to 10,038.
The number of new cases among college students reported to the health department also continued to be low, although it is climbing slightly.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702 July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
Please follow these guidelines to help protect others by slowing the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wear a cloth face covering in public
We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:
- 11,000: Oct. 29
- 10,000: Oct. 20
- 9,000: Oct. 6
- 8,000: Sept. 22
- 7,000: Sept. 11
- 6,000: Sept. 2
- 5,000: Aug. 23
- 4,000: Aug. 10
- 3,000: July 28
- 2,000: July 12
- 1,000: June 10
- 1: March 8
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 57 cases, Oct. 2, Oct. 26
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1