Agency collecting hats, scarves, gloves for Pulaski kids

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Pulaski County non-profit is asking the community to help make the winter a little warmer for kids there.

Broken Pieces No More is collecting new gloves, hats, and scarves for kids in Pulaski County. These items will be collected through Nov 27 and will then be distributed to local school systems in the first week of December

The current drop off locations include: Duck Duck Goat on Hwy 461, formerly the Peach Place; any of the shows by singer/impressionist Kevin Adams; Citizens National Bank Plaza branch; Citizens National Bank Waitsboro Branch; Persnickety Jane’s at 15 Centre St #3; and In The Mix Shakes at 370 S. Highway 27 Suite #21A.

Drop off new gloves, hats, or scarves at any of the locations. A monetary donation can be made via Paypal at brokenpiecesnomore@gmail.com. Checks can be sent to BPNM, PO Box 1373, Somerset, KY 42502.

BPNM is a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of child abuse, domestic violence, and human trafficking.