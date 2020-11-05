4 agencies split $500,000 in federal grants for opioid fight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four agencies are receiving $125,000 each from the federal Drug-Free Communities Program for substance abuse prevention efforts.

The following programs will each receive $125,000 for their addiction prevention efforts:

- Advertisement -

Casey County School District (Liberty)

Seven Counties Services (Louisville)

Oldham County Health Department (La Grange)

Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio (Edgewood)

“Seven Counties Services is excited to continue working in the Graymoor-Devondale community of Louisville through the Drug-Free Communities Program,” said Abby Drane, President & CEO, Seven Counties Services / Bellewood & Brooklawn. “Last year, through collaboration with this community and youth groups, we provided critical drug prevention activities to more than 7,000 Graymoor-Devondale residents. The COVID-19 pandemic is creating an unprecedented need for services to youth in many of the communities we serve. We look forward to helping more young people reduce their risk of substance abuse in the upcoming year. Seven Counties Services greatly appreciates Senator McConnell’s commitment and advocacy to the youth in our community. His assistance securing these funds will provide much needed prevention services in the Graymoor-Devondale community.”

“The Coalition for a Healthy Oldham County is excited to have received funding from the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program,” said Liz Burrows, Project Director of the Coalition for a Healthy Oldham County. “With this funding, we can continue to build on the success we’ve seen over the past six years in significantly reducing youth use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs in our community. Senator McConnell has been a consistent voice of support for our community since our first application in 2014. We are grateful to Senator McConnell for his continued support of the DFC program, our grant application and our efforts to prevent youth substance use in Oldham County.”