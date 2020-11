LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 23-year-old woman was killed late Wednesday night when the Lexus SUV she was driving left the road, crashed into a tree and fence, and caught fire.

According to Lexington Police, the crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. on North Cleveland Road between I-64 and Briar Hill Road.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.