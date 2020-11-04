Urban Council races producing new faces, one with 16-vote margin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The races for the four contested Lexington-Fayette Urban Council seats remained tight late Tuesday night.

Council races are non-partisan and members serve two-year terms.

In the open District 9 race, 37-year-old real estate agent Whitney Elliott Baxter took the seat with 6,771 votes in her first bid for office. Former Urban Council member Willy Fogle, an insurance agent, received 5,340 votes.

Fogle represented District 7 from 1994 to 2002 and was an aide to Councilman Julian Beard.

In District 3, Hannah Legris won the open seat with 2,952 votes to 2,770 for Jessica Mohler, according to unofficial results from County Clerk Don Blevins.

The seat previously was held by the late Jake Gibbs. Gibbs had announced he wasn’t running for re-election and died suddenly in March.

Both Legris and Mohler are political newcomers in the seat that covers downtown and areas around the University of Kentucky.

The closest race of the night was in District 5 where University of Kentucky professor Liz Sheehan took a 16-vote margin — 6,091 to 6,075 — over incumbent Bill Farmer, who has been in office since 2010.

And in District 8, incumbent Fred Brown won re-election, defeating Christian Motley, 4,735 to 4,240.