Report: Doctor accused of allowing his unlicensed wife to give injections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Mount Sterling doctor has had his medical license suspended by regulators for allegedly allowing his medically untrained wife to give Botox injections, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
The report says the doctor, Paul E. McLaughlin, was already on probation from another case in 2019 in which patients in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana reportedly developed infections after receiving flu shots under his medical license from a company operated by his wife, Fairshinda McLaughlin.
The new suspension order bars Doctor McLaughlin from practicing, even though there is a procedure in place that could allow him to still see patients while the case is pending, according to the report.
The newspaper report says in the new complaint released Wednesday, a patient says she developed swelling in her face, had trouble with her eyes, including blurry vision, drainage and a gritty feeling, following an injection given by Fairshinda McLaughlin.
“Dr. McLaughlin looks forward to presenting his side of the story regarding the allegations of the complaint shortly,” McLaughlin’s attorney, Ben Weigel, told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
