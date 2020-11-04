Mobile COVID testing again at Tates Creek, added at Centro de San Juan Diego

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – COVID-19 testing will continue this week at Tates Creek Golf Course, with one day of additional testing at Centro de San Juan Diego, Mayor Linda Gorton announced Monday.

These sites are part of the Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program.

- Advertisement -

“In October we reported the most COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit Lexington in March,” Gorton said. “This recent surge of increased positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths is alarming to our community, and state. We have to continue the work to reduce the spread … maintain a six-foot social distance, wear a face mask, wash your hands, and get tested regularly. Testing allows our public health professionals to better understand the spread of this virus in Fayette County.”

As of November 2, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 11,430 confirmed cases and 99 deaths attributed to COVID-19, including 2,736 positive cases and 23 COVID-19 related deaths in October.

Public health officials continue to voice concern about the rise in cases going into the winter months, when people are indoors more often, which can lead to increased spread.

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program provides public testing at no cost to the individual. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options.

Since starting the mobile testing program in late June, over 13,000 tests have been administered in 55 testing days.

This week, testing will be available, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, November 5-7, at Tates Creek Golf Course, 1400 Gainesway Drive.

In addition, testing will take place at the newly-opened Centro de San Juan Diego, 1389 Alexandria Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, November 7.

There are additional free public testing locations across Lexington.

Drive-thru testing is available at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike, through Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory. Testing is available, without appointment, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Free drive-thru testing also continues through Bluewater at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Bluewater, which also administers testing at Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program locations, is offering tests at no cost to the patient. Health insurance information may be requested, but is not required, to receive testing. Tests are available to anyone. Results are generally available in 48-72 hours.

Additionally, through a partnership with the University of Kentucky, UK HealthCare and Wild Health, testing is available to the public at 1505 College Way and 1350 Bull Lea Road. These sites are not intended for UK student testing. Free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com.

Drive-thru testing is also available seven days a week at the Walgreen’s testing location at 2296 Executive Drive (the corner of Winchester Road and Executive Drive). Tests will continue while test kits are available. Online registration is required at walgreens.com/coronavirus.

Finally, most private healthcare providers are offering testing options for their patients. Urgent Care Centers are also offering COVID-19 testing.

For information on more testing sites go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.

Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory has been recognized by the state of Kentucky for expanding the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity. Based in Mount Washington, KY, they are committed to be an industry leader in cutting-edge instrumentation and testing methodologies.