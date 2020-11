LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man in Lexington is facing charges after police say he fired a rifle several times early Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to a domestic dispute just before 1:30 A.M. in the area of Rio Dosa Drive. A man and women were arguing when the man fired several shots from a rifle and then ran from the scene.

- Advertisement -

No one was hurt, and nothing was damaged, but police say they did find several shell casings.