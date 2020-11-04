Louisville Football to pause all team-related football activities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (UofL Athletics) – The University of Louisville will pause all team-related football activities indefinitely due to a heightened quantity of positive COVID-19 tests and accompanying contact tracing measures among the Cardinals’ staff and team members, Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra announced on Wednesday.

As a result, UofL’s scheduled game Saturday at Virginia will be tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 3:30 p.m. on ACCN. The teams were able to accommodate the postponement because of previously scheduled open dates for both schools.

After consulting with our Chief Medical Officer, Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra conferred with ACC and Virginia officials on the decision to postpone Saturday’s game and take a step back on its football activities.

“We are taking a precautionary measure to pause due the number of student-athletes and staff that have been impacted by the virus,” said Tyra. “With Virginia and us both having a bye week on November 14, we are fortunate to reschedule the game for that date. It also avails us a chance to gauge any further spread of the virus. Test results from both Friday and Sunday will dictate when we return to team activities. We appreciate the ACC and Virginia working with us at this time.”

