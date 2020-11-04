Health Department: Several Hazard businesses may have exposed people to COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky River District Health Department announced on Wednesday that people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at several businesses in the area.

The businesses are:

Dairy Queen in Beattyville, KY on October 22nd, 23rd, 24th, or 25th

Family Dollar in Topmost, KY on October 24th, 25th, or 26th

Lowe’s in Hazard, KY on October 26th or 27th

Wal-Mart in Hazard, KY on October 27th, 28th, or 29th

According to the health department they are seeing an increased number of cases in the KY River District region.

They are asking that you wear face coverings whenever you are in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you are ill unless going to see a medical provider.