Frederick Douglass HS celebrates students with drive-thru Fall Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Even though students in Fayette County aren’t back in the classroom, staff at Frederick Douglass High School let them know tonight they aren’t forgotten.

The school held a drive-thru ‘Fall Festival’ celebration for students Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

“We’re just happy that we get to still interact with school even though we can’t be at school,” says Senior Eliza Snow, sitting next to her brother, Andrew Snow, a freshman.

Staff dressed up in costumes and students showed their school spirit during the celebration.

“The school has been really good about reaching out and making sure we have everything we need and that’s what I love about Frederick Douglass,” Eliza says.

“I’m really excited,” Andrew says. “I wanted to go to Douglass ever since 7th grade.”

Each academy within the school had a different theme – Toy Story, Star Wars, Ghost Busters, Black Panther and Harry Potter.

Families listened to music, ate candy, guessed which staff members were in costume, and even answered school trivia.

There was even money involved. Students who passed their advanced placement test in the spring received grant money from the state.

At the end of the route, freshmen signed a pledge and made a commitment to graduate.

“We love our kids,” says Principal Lester Diaz. “Our kids love us. This is a celebration of all the positive behaviors and positive things we’ve done so far this year.”

Chemistry teacher John Hooker says it’s been great to see his students.

“Most of my students are new so I know their name, but it’s nice to put a name to a face,” Hooker says.

Eliza and Andrew say it’s been hard learning online, but they’re staying positive, and they hope others are too.

“I know that we can all get through this and I know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Eliza says.

“Hashtag Bronco’s Strong,” Andrew adds.