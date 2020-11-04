COVID deaths in Fayette hit 100, triple-digit new cases continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One new death puts Fayette County over a grim threshold at 100 totals deaths since the coronavirus outbreak began in March.

Meanwhile, with 117 new cases confirmed Tuesday, the county is back on a streak of triple-digit new case numbers.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Wednesday, the 117 new cases pushed the county’s total to 11,672 since the first one was diagnosed March 8.

The one death brought the number of coronavirus-related deaths to 100.

The number of new cases among college students reported to the health department also continued to be low, although it is climbing slightly.

Wednesday’s report put that total at 2,793, an increase of 17 from the previous report.
Of the 2,793 cases, 16 new ones were at UK, bringing the total to 2,497; 77 have been at Commonwealth Baptist College; 123, an increase of one, have been at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 92 have been at Transylvania; and four have been at Sullivan University.
Another 106 people have recovered, lifting that total to 9,945.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702 July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September
  • 2,736, October

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

  • 11,000: Oct. 29
  • 10,000: Oct. 20
  • 9,000: Oct. 6
  • 8,000: Sept. 22
  • 7,000: Sept. 11
  • 6,000: Sept. 2
  • 5,000: Aug. 23
  • 4,000: Aug. 10
  • 3,000: July 28
  • 2,000: July 12
  • 1,000: June 10
  • 1: March 8
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 167 cases, Sept. 11
• 155 cases, Oct. 30
• 149 cases, Sept. 10
• 143 cases, Oct. 29
• 135 cases, Oct. 27
• 133 cases, Oct. 15
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 130 cases, Oct. 28
• 126 cases, Oct. 9
• 125 cases, Nov. 2
• 124 cases, Sept. 18, Oct. 24
• 123 cases, Sept. 9
• 122 cases, Sept. 1
• 120 cases, Sept. 2
• 119 cases, Aug. 28
• 118 cases, Oct. 21, Oct. 31
• 117 cases, Nov. 3
• 116 cases, July 27
• 113 cases, Sept. 5, Sept. 16
• 112 cases, Aug. 27, Oct. 22
• 111 cases, Sept. 3
• 110 cases, Sept. 4, Sept. 25
• 108 cases, Sept. 12
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 102 cases, Aug. 26
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 97 cases, Sept. Nov. 1
• 96 cases, Sept. 14
• 92 cases, Sept. 13
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30, Sept. 20
• 88 cases, Aug. 29, Sept. 15, Sep. 19
• 87 cases, Aug. 19, Oct. 16
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 85 cases, Oct. 23
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22, Oct. 20
• 83 cases, Sept. 17, Sept. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1, Sept. 26
• 81 cases, Aug. 17, Sept. 6
• 80 cases, Aug. 12, Oct. 25
• 79 cases, Sept. 23
• 77 cases, Oct. 8
• 76 cases, Sept. 28, Oct. 1
• 75 cases, Oct. 3, Oct. 4
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 73 cases, Oct. 13
• 72 cases, Aug. 23, Oct. 5, Oct. 18
• 71 cases, Oct. 14
• 70 cases, Sept. 29
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Sept. 24
• 68 cases, Oct. 7
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2, Sept. 30
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Sept. 8
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25, Oct. 19
• 57 cases, Oct. 2, Oct. 26
• 56 cases, July 11, Oct. 6
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10, Sept. 7
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1