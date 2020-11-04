Clerk: fewer ballots were rejected in general election than in June primary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A relaxing of some rules seemed to work for Fayette County, allowing more people’s votes to count.

Clerk Don Blevins told ABC 36 after the June primary his office had to reject about 6,000 ballots.

The day after the general election, he said far fewer were rejected this time.

“A little over 200. It’s not nearly as many this time and the reason is we relaxed those strict rules that we normally operate under, and so we rejected very few ballots. Signature mismatches as well were not that many i’d say 75 to 100. We’ve reached out to all those voters to give them a chance to cure their ballots. In addition, the rejected ballots we were able to contact those voters and offer them the chance to go vote in person,” Blevins said.

Statewide, Secretary of State Michael Adams says he doesn’t know yet how many ballots were rejected or cured, but he does believe lawmakers should pass legislation making the cure process permanent.