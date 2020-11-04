Breeders’ Cup, FanDuel announce fantasy contest on weekend race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Breeders’ Cup) – The Breeders’ Cup, one of thoroughbred racing’s most prestigious international events, announced a $1 million fantasy contest in collaboration with FanDuel Group, the official wagering partner of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Titled the Breeders’ Cup $1 Mil Perfect Finish Free Play, the new fantasy contest gives fans the chance to win $1 million by accurately predicting the finishing order of one of the weekend’s highly renowned races: the FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile presented by the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

The contest, live now on FanDuel.com and open until 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 7, tasks players to slot each of the field’s competing horses into a finishing position of 1 through 14.

Fans should tune-in to NBC on Saturday, Nov. 7 starting at 2:30 PM ET to watch the race live and view the results in real time. Entrants will collect points for each horse whose placement they correctly predicted.

$20,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3,100 participants on the leaderboard. If anyone can correctly predict the finishing order of all 14 horses in the FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile, they will win or share the $1 million prize.

“As anticipation builds for the upcoming Breeders’ Cup World Championships, we are excited to offer daily fantasy players and racing enthusiasts a free way to have a real stake in the action this weekend,” said Justin McDonald, senior vice president of marketing at Breeders’ Cup. “We thank our partners at FanDuel for their support and commitment to creating this fun and interactive contest.”

“FanDuel has been offering free daily fantasy contests to our customers around horse racing’s marquee events and we are capping off a successful year with a special $1 million free to play contest to celebrate TVG and FanDuel’s partnership with the Breeders’ Cup,” said Matt King, CEO of FanDuel Group. “FanDuel Group is committed to growing the sport and fantasy contests for horse racing are a great way to bring new fans to horse racing’s premier event.”

FanDuel Group, which includes the TVG and FanDuel brands, was first introduced as an official partner of the Breeders’ Cup in 2019.

This year, two of FanDuel Group’s major charity partners will be incorporated into the naming rights for their sponsored races, officially designating the races as the FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile presented by PDJF and the TVG Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance.

The 37th running of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.