Urban Council races producing new faces

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The races for the four contested Lexington-Fayette Urban Council seats remained tight late Tuesday night.

Council races are non-partisan and members serve two-year terms.

- Advertisement -

In the open District 9 race, Real estate agent Whitney Elliott Baxter appeared headed for victory in her first bid for office with a significant lead over former Urban Council member Willy Fogle, an insurance agent.

Fogle represented District 7 from 1994 to 2002 and was an aide to Councilman Julian Beard.

In District 3, Hannah Legris was leading Jessica Mohler in the seat previously held by the late Jake Gibbs. Gibbs had announced he wasn’t running for re-election and died suddenly in March.

Both Legris and Mohler both are political newcomers in the seat that covers downtown and areas around the University of Kentucky. With 95 percent of the votes in, Legris had 52 percent of the returns.

In District 5, incumbent Bill Farmer, who has been in office since 2010, was locked in a tight battle with University of Kentucky professor Liz Sheehan.

And in District 8, incumbent Fred Brown was in a tight race with Christian Motley, who Brown successfully got out of the race in 2018.