Tracking a lot of Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures

Thanks to a high pressure we continue to enjoy a blast of sunshine. Expect a few more clouds on Thursday, then more sunshine as we head into the weekend. Highs warm to the middle 70s by Sunday. Our next chance of rain arrive on Tuesday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and not as cold as lows cool to the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY – Mostly sunny and warmer as highs warm to the upper 60s.

- Advertisement -

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

GZabrecky@wtvq.com