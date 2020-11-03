Tracking a lot of Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures

Thanks to a high pressure we continue to enjoy a blast of sunshine. Expect a few more clouds on Thursday, then more sunshine as we head into the weekend. Highs warm to the middle 70s by Sunday. Our next chance of rain arrive on Tuesday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Mostly clear and not as cold as lows cool to the lower 40s.
WEDNESDAY – Mostly sunny and warmer as highs warm to the upper 60s.
