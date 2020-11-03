McGrath concedes to McConnell releases speech online

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nearly an hour after Sen. Mitch McConnell gave his acceptance speech in Louisville before journalists, Amy McGrath released a concession speech online.

She thanked her supporters and touched on much of her campaign rhetoric.

- Advertisement -

How she wanted to inspire Kentuckians to let their voices be heard and mobilize people to get to the polls.

Looking forward she says she hopes people will continue to work for a better future.

“Today it is my sincere hope that the country can start to heal after these ugly and divisive four years. I’m proud of my contributions helping democrats take back the house in 2018. And hopefully now the senate in 2020,” McGrath said.

This loss hurt for Kentucky Democrats but also Democrats nationwide hoping to boot the Senate Majority Leader out.

It also hurt financially McGrath making headlines early on as she raised millions more than McConnnell.

When asked earlier in the day what she would do if she didn’t win the senate race Amy McGrath said she didn’t know

In her final moments of the video McGrath says above all, she hopes for an america were it’s people over politics.

 

Previous articleUrban Council races producing new faces
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com