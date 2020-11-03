Lexington libraries go to “red” zone rules, limited service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library will continue to operate based on the recommendations and guidance from state and local health officials for the health and safety of our customers and staff.

Because Fayette County is currently in the RED ZONE, per state guidance, all Library locations will operate in the RED ZONE – Curbside Service through Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Beginning next week, the Library will post weekly updates every Monday on its website, www.lexpublib.org , and social media pages, @lexpublib, as well as sending alerts to all local media outlets.

Once posted, the status of the Library’s services, will be applicable for the entire week, Monday through Saturday.

The following services are available when Fayette County is identified in the orange or red zones:

ORANGE ZONE – Limited In-Person Service available at Beaumont, Eastside, Northside, and Tates Creek Libraries; Curbside Service only available at Central and Village Libraries

Issuing Library Cards

In person checkout

In person computers usage

In person Fax/Scan/Printing services

KY Room research (by appointment only @ Central)

Grants Research (by appointment only @ Central)

Digital Studio (by appointment only @ Northside)

In person help with Digital Services

In person Book Recommendations and Reference Services

In person Book a Librarian requests

To Go Crafts

To Go Meals

Northside Village



WiFi

All Curbside Services remain available at all locations (see below)

When Fayette County is in the Red Zone, library operations will be provided through curbside and virtual services only:

RED ZONE – Curbside Service (All Locations)

Issuing Library Cards (https://www.lexpublib.org/how-do-i-get-library-card)

Curbside pickup or mail



Curbside Pickup for Library Checkouts

Curbside Printing

Curbside Fax

Lap Top checkout

Call to check on availability (859) 231-5500



General Reference Book recommendations Accounts



Chat and Telephone Reference and Book Recommendation Services

General Reference Book recommendations and holds Accounts Help with digital service



Chat (859) 379-0079 or https://www.lexpublib.org/ask Telephone (859) 231-5500



Virtual Book a Librarian (Via WebEX and Zoom)

General Reference Book recommendations and holds Accounts Help with digital service



Bag of Books (https://www.lexpublib.org/bag)

To Go Crafts

Call to check on availbility (859) 231-5500 select the extension for your location To Go Meals



Northside Village



Genealogy and Local History requests

Virtual Email (elibrarian@lexpublib.org) Telephone (859) 231-5500 X 1008


