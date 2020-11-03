Lexington libraries go to “red” zone rules, limited service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library will continue to operate based on the recommendations and guidance from state and local health officials for the health and safety of our customers and staff.
Because Fayette County is currently in the RED ZONE, per state guidance, all Library locations will operate in the RED ZONE – Curbside Service through Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Beginning next week, the Library will post weekly updates every Monday on its website, www.lexpublib.org, and social media pages, @lexpublib, as well as sending alerts to all local media outlets.
Once posted, the status of the Library’s services, will be applicable for the entire week, Monday through Saturday.
The following services are available when Fayette County is identified in the orange or red zones:
ORANGE ZONE – Limited In-Person Service available at Beaumont, Eastside, Northside, and Tates Creek Libraries; Curbside Service only available at Central and Village Libraries
- Issuing Library Cards
- In person checkout
- In person computers usage
- In person Fax/Scan/Printing services
- KY Room research (by appointment only @ Central)
- Grants Research (by appointment only @ Central)
- Digital Studio (by appointment only @ Northside)
- In person help with Digital Services
- In person Book Recommendations and Reference Services
- In person Book a Librarian requests
- To Go Crafts
- To Go Meals
-
- Northside
- Village
- WiFi
- All Curbside Services remain available at all locations (see below)
When Fayette County is in the Red Zone, library operations will be provided through curbside and virtual services only:
RED ZONE – Curbside Service (All Locations)
- Issuing Library Cards (https://www.lexpublib.org/how-do-i-get-library-card)
-
- Curbside pickup or mail
- Curbside Pickup for Library Checkouts
- Curbside Printing
- Curbside Fax
- Lap Top checkout
-
- Call to check on availability (859) 231-5500
- eLibrarian (elibrarian@lexpublib.org)
-
- General Reference
- Book recommendations
- Accounts
- Chat and Telephone Reference and Book Recommendation Services
-
- General Reference
- Book recommendations and holds
- Accounts
- Help with digital service
-
-
- Chat (859) 379-0079 or https://www.lexpublib.org/ask
- Telephone (859) 231-5500
-
- Virtual Book a Librarian (Via WebEX and Zoom)
-
- General Reference
- Book recommendations and holds
- Accounts
- Help with digital service
- Bag of Books (https://www.lexpublib.org/bag)
- To Go Crafts
-
- Call to check on availbility (859) 231-5500 select the extension for your location
- To Go Meals
-
-
- Northside
- Village
-
- Genealogy and Local History requests
-
- Virtual
- Email (elibrarian@lexpublib.org)
- Telephone (859) 231-5500 X 1008
- Outside WiFi (Limited Range)