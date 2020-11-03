Lexington Habitat welcomes family to new home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – At a time where stability feels rare and a safe, affordable place to live is more important than ever, Lexington Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to celebrate a joyful family achieving homeownership.

Construction is now complete at 1728 Bettys Court near Bryan Station Road, the future home of Alexander, Carolina and their children.

This family was welcomed home and presented with their new keys during a virtual home dedication.

In place of an in-person gathering, home sponsors and Lexington Habitat staff joined the family for a video celebration.

The public is invited to view the home dedication and help congratulate the family by visiting the Lexington Habitat Facebook page or www.lexhabitat.org.

This couple looks forward to the many benefits of homeownership, but are especially excited for what having a stable place to call their own will mean for their children.

“This is the best thing that has ever happened to us. My children have dreamed of a home and always asked, ‘When will we have a house?’. It’s finally the time!” says Carolina, “Thank you to everyone who helped open the doors for us to obtain a home, even when no one else thought this was possible. Our children are really happy and we are too.”

During their two years in the homeownership program, this enthusiastic family has grown close to Lexington Habitat staff.

“Alexander and Carolina’s joy is contagious. Eager to learn and help, they always have a smile on their faces. They have shown great perseverance, even when the COVID-19 pandemic brought changes. We are grateful for this family’s commitment and for our sponsors,” says Rachel Smith Childress, Lexington Habitat CEO. “Partners like Thrivent and the United Methodist Churches of Lexington not only make homeownership possible, but the benefits which accompany it as well: strength, stability and self-reliance.”

This homebuyer project is sponsored by Thrivent and local United Methodist Churches, a partnership that brings together Centenary United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church, Park United Methodist Church, Southern Hills United Methodist Church, St. Luke United Methodist Church and Trinity Hill United Methodist Church.

Driven by the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live, Lexington Habitat for Humanity has been building and repairing homes in Lexington for over 30 years.

Lexington Habitat homebuyers help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage, and low income homeowners have the opportunity to repair and preserve their homes.

Through financial support, volunteering, donating to or shopping at one of our Lexington ReStore locations or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.