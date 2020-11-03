Community prays for post-election unity

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The days and campaigns leading up to this year’s elections have been some of the most bitter in history.

But dozens of Clark County residents got together Monday night asking for something different. The residents gathered for a Unity Prayer to urge the community to put aside differences after the results are in.

- Advertisement -

”It’s good to have this fellowship and see people, especially of different denominations and races get together,” said Joseph Allen, one of those who attended.

”It’s not over when the election is over, we need to regroup and let the Holy Spirit lead us,” added Bill Anderson, another resident who took part.

”It was so important for us to come to show that we’re willing to work together despite what happens in our country or community,” concluded Marvin King, one of the pastors who helped organize the event, which was held on the steps of the Clark County Courthouse.