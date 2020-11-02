Woman uses ruse of needing diapers to get away from man

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is charged with holding a woman against her will after the woman used a ruse of needing to get diapers for her baby to get away and call police.

According to Knox County Sheriff’s deputies, 34-year-old Jeffery McVey, of Trosper, was charged Monday morning with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault.

At about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Deputy Sam Mullins received a 911 call of a female being held against her will at Walmart in Barbourville.

After contacting the female inside Walmart, she her boyfriend, McVey had assaulted her and held her against her will with a rifle, according to the sheriff’s department.

The victim had a small baby and told McVey she needed to go to Walmart to get diapers and wipes. When she got inside, she called Knox 911.

Mullins located McVey and the baby inside a vehicle in the parking lot.