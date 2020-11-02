Toy can mean free admission to Aviation Museum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new unwrapped toy for the holiday ‘Toys for Tots’ effort earns free admission to the Aviation Museum of Kentucky, from November 3 through December 4, 2020.

The museum at Blue Grass Airport continues its partnership with the U.S. Marine

Corps Reserve as an official drop-off site for the 2020 ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign.

Barrels for toy donation will be available in the lobby, accessible to all museum guests.

“The museum is happy to serve as a drop-off site for TOYS FOR TOTS,” said Hunter

Moore, operations director for the aviation museum. “If the museum can make

Christmas better for just one child after this tough year, we’ll know our toy barrels

have done their job.”

The Aviation Museum of Kentucky is located at 4029 Airport Road, adjacent to Blue

Grass Airport in Lexington.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

It is the official aviation museum of the Commonwealth as well as home to the

Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame.

The museum operates as a non-profit corporation. For more information, visit www.aviationky.org, or call 859-231-1219.