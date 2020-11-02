School boards, other down-ballot races even more important

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – While the focus is primarily on the Presidential Election and local leaders, one thing parents have to consider is the school board seats in their county.

“I think that the school board is such a key leadership role in the community,” Lindsay Stang says she really knows that now, after experiencing working from home, watching her toddler and helping her fourth and second grader with virtual school.

“I would say even more than ever it’s important because they’re making the decisions that affect the children, all of the public school attendees, all of the kids that are across our communities,” Stang said.

There are three candidates running for one seat on the Clark County Board of Ed, Brenda Considine, Patricia Stewart-Hopkins, and Heather Penichet.

Stang says one thing she wants to see from the eventual winner, is independence.

She doesn’t want Clark County’s board following the decisions bigger counties make, she says her county has its own needs.

“I absolutely don’t want to follow behind other counties around us blindly. i do think we can learn from them. what did they implement for safety?” Penichet says if elected, she wants to get kids in her district back into the classroom.

Considine told the Winchester Sun she wants the same but has to look at data from the county and surrounding districts to find a way to do it safely.

Stewart-Hopkins told the Sun she wants the quickest and safest return to school but she also supports allowing guardians to choose the best learning environment for their kids.

No matter who wins, parents say they’ll be paying attention.