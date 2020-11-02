Phone scam uses names of Frankfort Police officers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort Police are warning people about a phone scam where the names of officers with the department are being used to try to extort money.
Investigators say someone is calling people, claiming to be a Frankfort Police officer, who tells them they have warrants and need to pay a substantial amount of money to clear their name.
This is a scam. Don’t fall for it. Frankfort Police would never call anyone to arrange the payment of fines.
Police say if you receive one of these calls, do not provide any personal or financial information.
To verify the identity of a Frankfort Police officer, call the department at 502-875-8582 and ask to speak to that identified officer.