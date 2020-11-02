Man stable after shot in the chest, woman charged: Police

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A London man is in stable condition at UK Medical Center where he was airlifted after being shot in the chest by a woman early Monday morning.

According to London Police, 27-year-old Shana Shoemake, of London, is charged with first-degree assault for allegedly shooting 20-year-old Jordan Dykes at about 12:15 a.m. Monday.

- Advertisement -

Police say they responded to a shooting call at 105 South Hill St. and when they arrived, they found Dykes in the hallway outside Shoemake’s unit with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

Neighbors told officers they overheard a loud “pop” followed by Dykes knocking on their door, requesting them to call 911, according to police. Shoemake had fled the scene.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies later located her at a Johnson Road residence.

Dykes was air-lifted to the UK Medical Center where he remains in stable condition, police said.

Officers assisting on-scene include Corporal Elbert Riley, Ofc. James Williams, and Ofc. Dylan Hampton. Det. Robinson is continuing the investigation.