KY counties in the red try to slow spread of COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monday is the day the governor asked counties in the ‘red zone’ on the COVID map, which is more than half the state, to take extra precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

We found out, in many places, that’s easier said than done.

“I think people genuinely are taking care of themselves, trying to be as mindful as they can but I do think there’s a desire for people to still live their life,” says Jessamine County Judge Executive David West.

To slow the spread of the coronavirus in red zone counties the governor gave health safety recommendations, not mandates because he says getting people to follow the rules is the biggest issue in Kentucky.

“I think that there is a certain level of COVID fatigue people are experiencing,” says West.

West says that fatigue makes it harder to get people to comply especially if they know someone who had the virus and got over it easily. He says people who are more at-risk seem to take it more seriously.

“They’re different levels of concern. Those with preexisting conditions I think are taking a lot more advantage of these opportunities to social distance and social shop,” says West.

To help with that many businesses in Rockcastle County have special hours for senior citizens.

“I know my dad he takes advantage of that,” says Rockcastle County Judge Executive Howell Holbrook.

Another state recommendation in red zone counties is have people work from home if possible.

“There’s just some jobs, like our county road department, they just got to be out and about,” says Holbrook.

Holkbook says all they can do is ask citizens to do their part.

“We really hate to go any further than that I mean, we’re all adults, we ought to just take the incentive and move forward with it,” says Holbrook.

So the judges plea is wear your masks, social distance, and follow the other health safety guidelines.