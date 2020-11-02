Kentucky State Police Commissioner resigning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Courier-Journal)- Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer will resign by the end of the day Wednesday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The newspaper reports a KSP spokesman says Lt. Col. Phillip Burnett will step in as interim commissioner until a permanent replacement is chosen.

No reason was given for Brewer’s resignation, but it comes after high school journalists published an article Friday that brought attention to an old KSP training slideshow that quoted Hitler and encouraged violence.

Phillip “PJ” Burnett
