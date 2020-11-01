Thinking of Christmas already? One Lexington tree farm has you covered!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Is it time to start thinking about Christmas and pulling out the trees? One family owned Christmas tree farm is ready!

Barker’s in Lexington says it’s opening the day after Thanksgiving, but this year people have to make a reservation to pick out and cut a tree.

“We are celebrating 25 years of business and 2020 will be known as the year of change. We’re grateful for the many long-time customers we’ve had and hope that this reservation system will be a positive experience for them and us,” says Owner Dale Barker.

The farm will be selling until it runs out.

It’s located at 1500 Deer Haven Lane, Lexington, KY. 40509.

Head to their website to make an reservation.