Tracking a Cold Start to the Workweek

Tracking some of the coldest air of the season for Central and Eastern Kentucky. A FREEZE WARNING is active. Expect overnight lows in the 20s. We’ll enjoy a lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures next week. Highs warm to the lower 70s by Friday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, windy, and cold as lows cool to the middle 20s.

MONDAY – Mostly sunny and breezy as highs warm to the upper 40s.

