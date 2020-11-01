KSP says a man was shot following a car chase and shootout with troopers

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State police say it’s investigating a car chase that led to a shootout between the suspect and law enforcement.

According to police, 29-year-old Austin Fields had active warrants for his arrest when police were called that his car had been located. Police say they attempted to pull him over Saturday afternoon around 12:30 p.m..

- Advertisement -

Fields allegedly led troopers on a chase near Kentucky Route 881 in the Varney community of Pike County before getting out of his car and according to State Police pointing a gun at troopers.

Fields was injured in the shoot out and airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center.

Fields is charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer. Additional charges are pending at this time.

The incident is under investigation.