A windy end to the weekend.

By
Justin Roth
-
0
12797

A cold front will pass through the region in the early morning hours. This could spark off a few light rain showers or sprinkles across central and eastern Kentucky into the daytime hours. The main affect will be the falling temperatures throughout the day and overnight along with the ongoing windy conditions. Expect sustained winds between 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph nearing wind advisory status.  – Meteorologist Justin Roth

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 40s

SUNDAY Partly sunny  with falling temperatures and windy conditions, gusts up to 40 mph and highs in the 50s.

Justin Roth
Meteorologist Justin Roth weather forecasts can be seen weekend evenings on ABC 36 at 6:30 PM at 11 PM. Justin will also forecast the weather at 10 PM (MyKY 36.2) three days a week. Justin comes to WTVQ from the NBC affiliate in Casper, WY and interned in Knoxville, TN all where he gained the understandings of forecasting mountainous terrains and rapidly changing environments. His forecasts are for YOUR day and making YOUR life just a bit easier. Justin was born and raised in Saint Louis, Missouri, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Western Illinois University with Minors in Broadcasting and Mathematics. His interest in weather began at a young age when his parents gave him a book, ‘First Field Guide To Weather’ for his Birthday, ever since then weather has been a passion of his from forecasting to chasing tornadoes. When not forecasting the weather, Justin enjoys exploring new places and anything outdoors. He’s a self-proclaimed history buff and loves rooting for favorite sport teams, The St. Louis Cardinals and Blues. Please feel free to share any outdoor picture you’d like to share with him send them his way at JRoth@wtvq.com And be sure to follow him: Twitter - @JustinRothWx Instagram - @JustinRothWx