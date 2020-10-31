A windy end to the weekend.

A cold front will pass through the region in the early morning hours. This could spark off a few light rain showers or sprinkles across central and eastern Kentucky into the daytime hours. The main affect will be the falling temperatures throughout the day and overnight along with the ongoing windy conditions. Expect sustained winds between 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph nearing wind advisory status. – Meteorologist Justin Roth
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 40s
- Advertisement -
SUNDAY – Partly sunny with falling temperatures and windy conditions, gusts up to 40 mph and highs in the 50s.
Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group