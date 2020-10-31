KSP: Video shows woman having sex with a boy

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Letcher County woman was arrested Friday following her indictment on sexual abuse charges after an investigation into a video that showed her having sex with a boy, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 41-year old Carrie Hall, of Whitesburg, was indicted for the Use of a minor (u/18) in a sexual performance, Tampering with a witness, Possess/view matter to portray sexual performance, Use of a minor (u/16) in a sex performance, Sex abuse 1st degree, Rape 3rd degree, and Prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor.
State Police say Hall is a former nurse practitioner, but that the charges are not connected to her work.
Following her arrest, Hall was taken to the Letcher County Jail, according to KSP.
