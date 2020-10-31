Gov. Beshear reports 1,986 Saturday, concerns about surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday reported the second highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

1,986 COVID-19 cases is also the highest ever reported on a Saturday.

It also now marks the single largest week of new COVID-19 cases by almost a thousand and Sunday cases haven’t been recorded yet.

“We need your help,” Gov. Beshear said.” Be sure tonight that you are safe in how you are trick-or-treating. And make sure you are following the red zone recommendations so the entire community can come together to better protect those around you.”

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,986

New deaths today: 9

Positivity rate: 6.10%

Total deaths: 1,485

Currently hospitalized: 964

Currently in ICU: 236

Currently on ventilator: 117

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Bell and Warren.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 77-year-old man from Pike County; a 76-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 61-year-old man from Lee County; a 71-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 76-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 90-year-old man from Henderson County; a 95-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 54-year-old woman from Daviess County; and a 69-year-old man from Lewis County.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), noted yesterday that red county guidance should be combined this weekend with Halloween guidance throughout most of the commonwealth, where more than half of counties are reporting cases of at least 25 persons per 100,000 residents.