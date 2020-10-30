Property owner detains man accused of burglary until deputies could arrest him

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
116

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Laurel County Sheriff says a building owner detained a man accused of burglary until deputies could arrest him.

According to the sheriff, deputies arrested Charles Ray Roark, 50, of London Thursday around 3:20 p.m. off Keavy Road.

Deputies say when they arrived they talked to the property owner who said she saw Roark leaving the home through the front door, which she had left locked with a latch and a lock.

According to deputies, the latch was broken off.

Roark faces third degree burglary charges.

Veronica Jean Seltzer
