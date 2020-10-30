Pikeville woman killed in collision

VIRGIE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Pike County woman was killed Friday afternoon following a collision with a truck, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 69-year old Loretta Kiser, of Pikeville, was traveling north on US 23 in the Virgie community just after 1:00 p.m.
KSP says when she tried to turn onto Caney Drive, her car was hit by a truck. Kiser was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.
The investigation is being led by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper Mark Branham.