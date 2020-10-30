Bath and Franklin County Schools returning to virtual instruction

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
82

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Schools in both Bath and Franklin Counties will be returning to virtual instruction as more than half of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on Kentucky’s coronavirus map.

Franklin County Schools says it has analyzed data and, because the county’s incidence rate was 19.1 Thursday, it will go virtual for the next week. The district says it will decide next Thursday evening how the following week will look.

Bath County will be suspending hybrid learning and going 100% online for the entire month.

The district’s superintendent says after school activities, athletics, and meal delivery will all be suspended the week of November 2nd. The board has allowed him to reconsider those activities each week if the county is no longer in the red status category.

 

