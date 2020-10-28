KHSAA state soccer championships moved to Henry Clay

(KHSAA) – The 2020 KHSAA State Soccer Championships move to Henry Clay High School this week for the boys’ and girls’ semifinals and finals. Each game will be webcast live by KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network, with live stats and free audio broadcasts available at khsaa.org. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase online only at https://gofan.co/app/school/KHSAA.

As a reminder to all fans in attendance, all individuals entering a venue before, during, and after a contest shall wear a mask/face covering. Only the exercising athletes and assigned contest officials in the game on the court/field/mat at that specific moment are exempt from wearing a mask/face covering at all times. Social distancing of at least 6 feet shall be maintained at all times, where feasible.

- Advertisement -

All spectators must wear masks unless they are eating or drinking at the moment, or seated more than six-feet away from all other spectators and only seated with individuals who reside in the same household. Being more than six-feet away from other individuals does NOT waive the requirement to wear a mask unless all of the group resides in the same household.

Girls’ Semifinal action gets underway Wednesday at 4 p.m. when the defending champion Greenwood Lady Gators (16-2-1) take on Sacred Heart (15-4-1), followed by Lexington Catholic (15-2) vs. North Laurel (15-0) at 7:30 p.m. The Boys’ Semifinals are set for Thursday afternoon, with Ryle (17-0) squaring off against South Warren (15-1-1) at 4 p.m., and St. Xavier (17-2) facing Corbin (13-1-1) at 7:30 p.m.

Both tournaments conclude Saturday, Oct. 31 with the girls’ championship slated for 4 p.m. and the boys’ final set for 7:30 p.m. The semifinals and finals will be webcast live at KHSAA.tv through the NFHS Network, which is a subscription-based service.

Subscription plans for the NFHS Network are available for $10.99 a month. A monthly subscription, priced less than the cost of admission to a state championship event, entitles users to every broadcast by the KHSAA and the more than 45 participating state associations. To subscribe to the NFHS Network, visit: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/subscribe/retail

A free audio-only feed of the games will also be available online through KHSAA.net and Mixlr (http://mixlr.com/khsaa/), which has a corresponding app available for iOS and Android devices. Live stats for each game will also be available on the Soccer page at KHSAA.org, with box scores posted following the completion of each match.

More information on the State Soccer Tournament can be found through the links below:

2020 KHSAA State Soccer Championships

Tickets – https://gofan.co/app/school/KHSAA

Championship Program – https://bit.ly/35BZQXu

Girls’ Live Stats – http://bit.ly/2D59aan

Boys’ Live Stats – http://bit.ly/2D4LMKn

Video Webcasts – http://khsaa.tv/

Audio Broadcasts – http://mixlr.com/khsaa/events/